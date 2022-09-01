Serco Acquires Swiss Immigration Services Provider For $45M

By Dawood Fakhir (September 1, 2022, 5:51 PM BST) -- Government contractor Serco Group PLC said Thursday it has acquired immigration services provider ORS Group of Switzerland for 44 million Swiss francs ($44.7 million) as it seeks to expand its presence beyond the U.K. Serco said it believes the acquisition of the company, which also operates in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Greece, will also help strengthen its existing immigration services operations in the U.K. and Australia. The managers and employees of ORS will also be integrated into Serco. "This strategic acquisition will enable us to work with and support government customers across Europe, who have a continuous and growing requirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS