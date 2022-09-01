Barclays Sheds Stake In South Africa's Absa For £538M

By Najiyya Budaly (September 1, 2022, 1:20 PM BST) -- Barclays said on Thursday that it has ditched its remaining stake in South African lender Absa for £538 million ($623 million), marking the banking giant's departure from the continent after a century. The sale of its remaining stake in South African lender Absa for £538 million ($623 million) means that Barclays is leaving Africa after more than 100 years of operating. (iStock.com/Rich Townsend) Barclays PLC said it has sold its 7.4% holding in Absa Group Ltd. through a so-called accelerated bookbuild process, which allows it to rapidly dispose of more than 63 million shares in the Johannesburg-based lender to investors....

