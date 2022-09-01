UK Accepts Rig Sale To Fix £2.6B Maersk, Noble Merger

By Dawood Fakhir (September 1, 2022, 12:56 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said on Thursday that it has accepted proposals by Noble Corp. to address competition concerns about the offshore contractor's £2.6 billion ($3 billion) merger with Denmark's Maersk Drilling. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has cleared the merger of the two drilling companies and will not refer the deal to an in-depth second phase investigation. The remedies offered by Texas-based Noble included selling five of its jack-up rigs, as well as leases and supply and pipeline contracts. The company reached a deal to sell these assets, located in the North Sea and the Persian Gulf, in June...

