New PM Should Relax Pension Rules Post-Brexit, Says Insurer

By Tom Fish (September 1, 2022, 10:27 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s next prime minister is "likely" to exploit being unshackled from European Union regulations to allow pension schemes to invest in a wider range of investments, the head of pensions at life insurance company Aegon said Thursday. With a new prime minister set to be named to replace Boris Johnson on Sept. 5, Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron said the appointment could herald a more laissez-faire approach to pensions by the government. Pension schemes currently invest in stable assets over long periods, such as government bonds. But the U.K.'s government has proposed relaxing those rules, freeing pension providers to invest...

