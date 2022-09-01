Gov't, Insurance Group Ink Post-Grenfell Cladding Clause

By Joel Poultney (September 1, 2022, 7:18 PM BST) -- The U.K. government and an insurance trade body said Thursday they had penned a standardized policy clause for underwriters providing insurance for work to remove dangerous cladding from buildings in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire. The International Underwriting Association said it had jointly developed the policy wording with the Department of Leveling Up, Housing and Communities for projects refurbishing unfit cladding under the government's £4.5 billion ($5.2 billion) funding scheme. The scheme, known as the Building Safety Fund, was set up in 2020 after the Grenfell Tower fire in London that claimed 72 lives. Construction professionals and freeholders, among...

