ECB Appoints Experts To Assess Supervisory Program

By Irene Madongo (September 1, 2022, 8:16 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank said Thursday it has appointed five experts on banking supervision to review how well a program for assessing lenders' risks is working, in a bid to enhance the scheme. The group, whose mandate runs until the end of the first quarter of 2023, will gather information and perspectives in order to make their recommendations that will improve the functioning of the so-called supervisory review and evaluation process, according to the ECB. The annual supervisory process involves watchdogs assessing the risks that lenders face and also checking that they are equipped to handle those risks. The new team...

