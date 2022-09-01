Trump To Turn Over Financial Docs To House Panel

By Kat Lucero (September 1, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump has agreed to hand over financial documents to the House Oversight and Reform Committee and end his court case seeking to block their release, the panel's chair said Thursday. The agreement by Trump and his longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, to turn over the documents sought in a 2019 subpoena will bolster an investigation into the former president's potential conflicts of interest, self-dealing and foreign financial ties, committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement. Former President Donald Trump's settlement with the House Oversight and Reform Committee ends one of the long-running legal fights over...

