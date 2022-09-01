Rival Court Reporting Cos. Settle Fight Over Sales Execs

By Rosie Manins (September 1, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Competing court reporting companies settled a case over the employment of two executives Thursday, telling a Georgia state trial court they came to an agreement on the eve of a hearing for a temporary restraining order. Planet Depos LLC, based in Washington, D.C., will pay Atlanta-based Esquire Deposition Solutions LLC $150,000 to continue to employ former Esquire executives Grace Chance and Jaclyn Geller. Chance and Geller, who for years each generated more than $3 million in annual business revenue for Esquire's predecessor, will remain on Planet Depos' roster without doing any work for the company for nine months from their July...

