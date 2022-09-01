15 Attorneys Hit With Complaints Over 'Big Lie' Suits

By Ryan Boysen (September 1, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A legal watchdog group has filed bar complaints against 15 attorneys from six different states for their role in filing "bogus" lawsuits that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The complaints were filed by The 65 Project, as part of its ongoing effort to hold attorneys responsible for their involvement in lawsuits promoting the so-called "Big Lie" — a catchall term for former President Donald Trump's false claims that he lost the 2020 election due to fraud. The 65 Project has already filed bar complaints against nearly 20 attorneys over the past year, but the swath of...

