5 Firms Assist As Rio Tinto Inks $3.3B Turquoise Hill Buyout

By Renee Hickman (September 1, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. has reached an agreement to buy the roughly 49% stake in mineral exploration company Turquoise Hill Resources that it does not already own for about $3.3 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a transaction shaped by five law firms. Rio Tinto, an Anglo-Australian mining company, currently owns approximately 51% of the Montreal-based Turquoise Hill. Under the terms of the agreement, Turquoise Hill would receive CA$43 ($32.67) per share, according to statements from both sides, a 19% premium to Turquoise Hill's closing price of CA$36.12 ($27.45) on Wednesday. Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and Paul Weiss Rifkind...

