6th Circ. Judge Bernice Donald To Receive NJC's Top Award

By Jack Karp (September 1, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Sixth Circuit Judge Bernice B. Donald, who was the first African American woman to serve on that court, will be awarded the National Judicial College's Sandra Day O'Connor Award, the college's president and Judge Donald confirmed to Law360 on Thursday. Judge Donald, who announced last summer that she would be taking senior status after a trailblazing career, is the first judge to be competitively selected for the honor, which was established in 2021, with the inaugural award going to former Justice O'Connor herself, the NJC said in a separate announcement. "I am so excited and elated to be the recipient of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS