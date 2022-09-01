European Watchdog Tells AML Regulators To Cooperate

By Alex Davidson (September 1, 2022, 4:47 PM BST) -- The European Union's banking watchdog said Thursday that regulators must do more to exchange information about anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing risks in the same banks which they supervise from different countries. The European Banking Authority said in a second report on AML/CFT supervisory colleges — the structures that enable such regulatory cooperation — that watchdogs that meet to discuss risks at any bank must share information regularly and without delay. Such information flows are particularly important where material weaknesses in a lender's framework for dealing with the risk of money laundering are known, according to the EBA. "The outcomes of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS