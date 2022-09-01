Gov't Floats Climate Rules For Municipal Pension Scheme

By Tom Fish (September 1, 2022, 7:19 PM BST) -- The U.K. government proposed Thursday new requirements for the country's largest public sector pension scheme to manage and report risks related to climate change, including the carbon emissions linked to their investments. The government launched a consultation on plans to use the "scale" and "market power" of the Local Government Pension Scheme to mitigate the damage of climate change. The plan has 6.2 million members and £342 billion ($394.5 billion) of assets around the world in 2022. The plans the government put forward include a requirement for administering authorities to calculate their carbon footprint, appraise how climate change can affect assets...

