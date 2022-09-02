Benesch Adds Ex-Quinn Emanuel IP Pro In San Francisco

By James Mills (September 2, 2022, 9:32 AM EDT) -- Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff has expanded its San Francisco office by adding a former Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP intellectual property litigator as a partner. Ziyong "Sean" Li, who spent five years at Quinn Emanuel, has joined Benesch's innovations, information technology and intellectual property practice group, dubbed 3iP, the firm said Wednesday. He represents clients in litigation matters where technology is at the center of the dispute. Li has handled technology and IP litigation and dispute resolutions in state and federal courts, arbitration tribunals and government agencies including the United States International Trade Commission and the Patent Trial and Appeal...

