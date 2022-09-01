Investor Pushes $1.25M Fee Bid In Nextdoor SPAC Deal Suit

By Emma Cueto (September 1, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An investor who challenged a plan to take social media platform Nextdoor public using a special-purpose acquisition company in a now-mooted suit has defended his bid for $1.25 million in attorney fees, saying the request is in line with past awards approved by the Delaware Chancery Court. Evan Umbright, represented by Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins LLP and Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, said in a reply brief Wednesday the suit was not only meritorious, but successful in that it prompted Nextdoor to properly call for a vote of Class A stockholders before increasing the company's Class A common stock by 2.3...

