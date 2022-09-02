Morrison Mahoney Partner Takes Over As Mass. Bar Prez

By Chris Villani (September 2, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Every morning at 5 a.m., Morrison Mahoney LLP partner Grace V.B. Garcia gets up and makes sure she gets to the gym. On the weekends, you can find her going out for runs around Braintree, and she's always in the stands cheering on her kids when they are playing sports. It's part of the commitment Garcia makes to her own well-being and something she is hoping to foster in other attorneys as she takes the helm as the next president of the Massachusetts Bar Association. "It takes work to have that balance; it's not easy," Garcia told Law360 in an interview...

