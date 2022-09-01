Judge Axes 1 Tyvaso Patent, Finds Another Was Infringed

By Jasmin Jackson (September 1, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has invalidated one of United Therapeutics' drug patents for hypertension drug Tyvaso for lack of enablement, but also held that rival Liquidia's planned generic infringes a different Tyvaso patent despite an administrative tribunal's earlier decision to ax it. Following a bench trial, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews said in his Wednesday opinion that five claims in a Tyvaso patent asserted by United Therapeutics Corp. — U.S. Patent No. 9,593,066 — are anticipated by prior art and are thus invalid. He held that the patent, which covers a method of preparing drug ingredient treprostinil, is "functionally and structurally...

