Litigation Funders Helped Girardi 'Loot' Client Funds: Trustee

By Brandon Lowrey (September 1, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- New York litigation lenders owned by a convicted felon drove thousands of cases to Thomas V. Girardi and helped him "loot" more than $23 million from his clients' trust accounts for years before his firm Girardi Keese fell into insolvency, according to an explosive new adversary complaint filed in Los Angeles bankruptcy court. In the filing late Wednesday, attorneys for Girardi Keese's bankruptcy trustee detail more than 15 years of unethical business dealings between Girardi and New York attorney Joseph DiNardo, who had been convicted of filing a false tax return two decades ago. Girardi and DiNardo illegally split fees without...

