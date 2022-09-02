Akin Gump Adds Project Finance, Energy Atty From Bracewell

By Jack Rodgers (September 2, 2022, 11:56 AM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has hired a project finance attorney focused on energy regulations from Bracewell LLP who formerly worked as an advisor in the Office of General Counsel at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the firm said in a news release. Stephen Hug joins the firm in Washington, D.C. as a partner and will help clients on a number of regulatory, commercial and transactional issues, the firm said Thursday. Hug spent nearly a decade working as a Bracewell partner in D.C., starting with the firm in 2012 when it was Bracewell & Giuliani LLP, according to his...

