NewAge Gets OK For $16M Loan From Stalking Horse Bidder

By Rick Archer (September 1, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave health and wellness product distributor NewAge Inc. the go-ahead to tap into $16 million in Chapter 11 financing from the sales representative putting up a $28 million stalking horse bid for the business.

At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein gave NewAge interim permission to tap into the first $4 million of the debtor-in-possession financing from the bidder after counsel for the company told her it would run out of cash by Friday without it.

Utah-based NewAge, which distributes lines of health, wellness and beauty products through a worldwide multilevel marketing...

