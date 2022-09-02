Claims Trimmed In Cannabis Seller Race Bias Case

By Katryna Perera (September 2, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge trimmed some claims from a discrimination suit brought against a cannabis dispensary by a former employee, finding that the employee improperly alleged that the dispensary was an employer under the applicable legal definition. Plaintiff Kamille Jones incorrectly asserted Title VII claims against Blair Wellness Center LLC and Matthew Blair, U.S. District Judge A. David Copperthite said in an opinion on Thursday, since the two defendants were not the true employer of Jones when she worked for the dispensary. The actual employer, in line with the legal definition under Title VII, is Blair Wellness Management LLC since it...

