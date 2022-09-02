Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Claims Trimmed In Cannabis Seller Race Bias Case

By Katryna Perera (September 2, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge trimmed some claims from a discrimination suit brought against a cannabis dispensary by a former employee, finding that the employee improperly alleged that the dispensary was an employer under the applicable legal definition.

Plaintiff Kamille Jones incorrectly asserted Title VII claims against Blair Wellness Center LLC and Matthew Blair, U.S. District Judge A. David Copperthite said in an opinion on Thursday, since the two defendants were not the true employer of Jones when she worked for the dispensary.

The actual employer, in line with the legal definition under Title VII, is Blair Wellness Management LLC since it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!