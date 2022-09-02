FCA To Clarify Exposure To Senior Manager Rules

By Tom Fish (September 2, 2022, 6:01 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority detailed a plan Friday to keep hundreds of investment firms from having to face more stringent executive accountability rules. An ambiguity in its updated definition for the largest type of investment firm subject to the most stringent senior manager accountability rules has led to 700 financial institutions facing stricter regulation than necessary, the U.K.'s financial services watchdog said. The proposed amendment, first flagged by the regulator in January, will clarify which firms fall under the enhanced version of the senior managers and certification regime, stipulating who is ultimately responsible for decisions made at the top tier of...

