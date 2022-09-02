MoFo Guides Nikon's €622M Purchase Of Germany's SLM

By Najiyya Budaly (September 2, 2022, 12:58 PM BST) -- Nikon said on Friday that it has made an offer to buy SLM Solutions, a German maker of three-dimensional metal printers, for €622 million ($621 million), as the Japanese camera-maker focuses on mass-producing complex parts. Nikon has said it has signed an agreement to buy the German 3D printer manufacturer in a deal being advised on by Morrison & Foerster. (iStock.com/Lanski) Nikon Corp., which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, said that it has signed an investment agreement to buy SLM Solutions Group AG, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Morrison & Foerster is acting as legal advisor...

