UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (September 2, 2022, 7:32 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen blockchain fintech Blackfridge launch an intellectual property claim against rival crypto-company Tether, Thames Valley Eggs crack open a competition claim against its former director, and Dechert's former head of white-collar crime face fresh legal action after he lied about leaking clients' confidential information. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services P&B (Foods) Ltd. v. Barclays Bank PLC and another P&B, an Asian food wholesaler based in the U.K., has hit Barclays Bank and the Bank of Scotland with a part 8 claim filed on Aug. 25....

