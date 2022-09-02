FTC Chair Backs USDA Rulemaking To Help Poultry Farmers

By Bryan Koenig (September 2, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan praised the U.S. Department of Agriculture for considering regulations that would go beyond increased transparency requirements already under consideration for poultry growers, arguing that transparency alone isn't enough protection from "unfairness, deception, and discrimination." In comments submitted Thursday as part of a USDA advance notice of proposed rulemaking seeking input on what such rules could look like, Khan said that "the severe degree of concentration that typifies local and regional poultry markets," with half of all growers located in areas with only one or two poultry companies they can work with, means it won't...

