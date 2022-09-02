McDermott Group Leader Moves To Harris St. Laurent

By Tracey Read (September 2, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The former head of McDermott Will & Emery LLP's New York executive compensation group has left BigLaw to join the employment and litigation boutique Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler LLP as a partner. Steven Eckhaus, an executive compensation and employment attorney with decades of experience advising C-suite members and prominent executives, said it was time for a change. "I'm 71 years old, and I've been practicing a long time," Eckhaus told Law360 Pulse in an interview Friday. "McDermott is a wonderful law firm with great people. I loved it. I think it was just time to get to a smaller practice that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS