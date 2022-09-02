SEC Says Pot Biz Partners Stole Millions From Investors

By Jessica Corso (September 2, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed suit against a pair of men who allegedly pocketed millions of dollars in investor money that was earmarked to fund the growth and sale of marijuana in the U.S. and Europe. The SEC said in a lawsuit filed in Cleveland federal court Thursday that Kris Swaffer and Sean Williams committed securities fraud by using investor funds to pay down debt and to purchase personal goods such as boats, clothing and groceries. The agency said the pair collected $14 million between 2016 and 2020 from 75 investors who were interested in funding their marijuana...

