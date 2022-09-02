NY, Calif. Urge Credit Card Giants To Help Tackle Gun Violence

By Al Barbarino (September 2, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- New York's and California's attorneys general on Friday became part of a growing list of lawmakers, politicians and other stakeholders asking American Express, Mastercard and Visa to create a unique merchant category code to help flag suspicious gun and ammunition transactions to law enforcement. Letitia James and Rob Bonta of New York and California, respectively, noted in a letter to the credit card giants' CEOs that merchant category codes, or MCCs, exist for nearly every purchase, from groceries to airline sales, yet none currently exist for gun sales. "Like most Americans, we are deeply concerned about the scourge of gun violence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS