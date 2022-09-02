Puerto Rico Fiscal Board Sues To Stop New Labor Law

By Rick Archer (September 2, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt a new law expanding private employee rights and benefits that the board claims violates the law that allowed the island's government to declare bankruptcy in 2017. In a complaint filed Thursday in federal court, the Financial Management and Oversight Board urged the court to nullify Act 41-2022, saying it would decrease economic growth and runs directly counter to the aims of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act. "Specifically, Act 41 purports to repeal labor reforms the fiscal plan expressly directs not be undone and creates additional...

