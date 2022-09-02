Cannabis Advocates Ask Ark. Justices To OK Ballot Question

By Sam Reisman (September 2, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Cannabis legalization advocates on Friday asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to overrule state election officials' decision to reject a ballot initiative that would amend the state's Constitution to legalize recreational marijuana. Responsible Growth Arkansas, the campaign that has pushed for the ballot measure, accused state officials as well as two anti-legalization groups that have intervened in the appeal of making specious arguments about the purported inadequacy of the ballot title. "The ballot title sufficiently tells voters about the changes that the Amendment will make to the law, providing a fair understanding of the issues presented and the scope and significance of the proposed changes...

