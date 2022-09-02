USPTO Eases Access To Patents Affected By FDA Delays

By Dani Kass (September 2, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Friday announced a new way to gain access to information about patent lifespans affected by the drug approval process, as part of a broader effort to target high drug pricing by having the USPTO and U.S. Food and Drug Administration coordinate more. The USPTO launched a webpage dedicated to providing information about patent term extensions, which are additional time added to the life of a patent to make up for when delays in the FDA drug approval process make it so drugmakers can't take advantage of their full patent exclusivity period. The page features...

