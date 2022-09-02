Senate Dems Expected To Move Judges After Summer Break

By James Arkin (September 2, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats are returning from their summer break with dozens of judicial nominees pending and a two-month sprint to the midterm elections that will decide which party will control confirmation of judicial picks during the next two years of the Biden administration. The Senate has confirmed 76 federal judges since President Joe Biden took office: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, 18 circuit court judges and nearly 60 district court picks. But Biden has nominated more than 140 federal judges including his most recent slate, announced Friday, and the nominees are piling up in the Senate as the calendar ticks closer to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS