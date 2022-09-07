Key Employer Takeaways From DOJ's Poultry Antitrust Case

By Gorav Jindal, Natasha Kohne and Brian Rafkin (September 7, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- As part of the antitrust agencies' public commitment to investigate and prosecute competitive harm in labor markets, the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division recently fined three major U.S. poultry processors and a data consulting company a total of $84.8 million for violating federal antitrust laws by allegedly conspiring to fix employee wages and benefits. According to the DOJ's civil complaint, for more than 20 years the poultry processors collaborated secretly in determining compensation and other benefits and — directly with one another and indirectly with the help of a data consultant — exchanged detailed, identifiable, current and forward-looking information about...

