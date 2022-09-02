VW, DOJ Rip Bid To Rush Jones Day Emission Docs FOIA Row

By Linda Chiem (September 2, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and Volkswagen AG have said that a Loyola Marymount University professor cannot shortcut California federal court proceedings to force the release of a confidential Jones Day report on the German automaker's internal investigation into the 2015 emissions-cheating scandal. The DOJ and Volkswagen filed separate briefs Thursday opposing Lawrence P. Kalbers' recent request to expedite proceedings in his Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking to get the DOJ to publicly release Jones Day's findings — which have been kept under wraps for years — on how the "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal took shape. The DOJ said in...

