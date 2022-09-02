McCarthy Departs Top WH Climate Job As Podesta Signs On

By Gina Kim (September 2, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Gina McCarthy, the White House's first national climate adviser, is stepping down from her job counseling the president on domestic climate change polices, while Democratic fixture John Podesta has been tapped to lead the Biden administration's climate strategy team and oversee $370 billion in new clean energy spending. McCarthy, 68, who previously led the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration, will leave on Sept. 16, according to the White House's announcement Friday, after putting in more than two years as President Joe Biden's top adviser on domestic climate change policies and spearheading efforts to implement aggressive environmental policies across multiple federal...

