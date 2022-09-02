Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Packable Holdings LLC

By Vince Sullivan (September 2, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- E-commerce venture Packable Holdings LLC commenced a Chapter 11 case in Delaware on Aug. 28, after a failed merger left it short of cash and holding $272 million of debt. The Long Island-based company was formed in 2010 and is a third-party online seller of health, beauty and consumer products for companies that include Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Revlon and Bausch & Lomb. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection Abandoned merger transaction Inability to obtain new liquidity Need to wind down operations Filing Date: Aug. 28, 2022 Venue: U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware Judge: U.S. Bankruptcy Judge...

