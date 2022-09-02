Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: NewAge Inc.

By Rick Archer (September 2, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Health and wellness product distributor NewAge Inc. filed for Chapter 11 Tuesday with $300 million in liabilities and a $28 million credit bid from a longtime sales representative in its multilevel marketing network. (iStock.com/IrenaStar) The Utah-based company, which says it sells its products through 400,000 brand partners in more than 50 countries, said sales representative John Wadsworth had bought its $12 million in secured debt and put up $16 million in debtor-in-possession financing, and would combine them into a stalking horse bid for the company's assets. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection COVID-19 disruption of direct-to-customer sales model and supply...

