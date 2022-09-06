CPA In $93M Case Says Email Warrant Too Broad

By Anna Scott Farrell (September 6, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A certified public accountant accused of hiding $93 million overseas has asked a Florida federal court to ignore evidence from more than 100,000 of his personal emails, saying the government's warrant to obtain them was unconstitutionally broad. Mark Gyetvay, who is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including fraud and federal tax evasion, said the government was wrongly allowed to seize and review every email he sent over a 14-year period, according to his motion filed Friday. Gyetvay said the emails obtained from Yahoo went through 2019, three years after the date of the last of his alleged crimes, and...

