Biden To Tap Ex-NYU Law Dean For Regs Review Agency

By Hailey Konnath (September 2, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Friday said he plans to nominate Richard Revesz, an environmental lawyer and former dean of New York University's School of Law, to head the White House office that handles information collection, privacy and executive branch regulations — including certain tax proposals. If appointed, Revesz, the dean emeritus at NYU, will serve as administrator of the Office of Management and Budget's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to a statement. Revesz is a leading voice in environmental and regulatory law and policy, the White House said. Revesz spent decades on the NYU law school faculty and was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS