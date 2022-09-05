HSF, Norton Rose Guide On China-Focused Welkin's LSE Float

By Irene Madongo (September 5, 2022, 3:55 PM BST) -- Investment company Welkin China Private Equity Ltd. announced on Monday that it is planning to raise up to $300 million on the London Stock Exchange in a flotation guided by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright. Welkin, based in the Crown Dependency of Guernsey in the Channel Islands, expects to publish its prospectus in the "coming days," and will offer investors exposure to Chinese companies. The Guernsey vehicle will be managed by Hong Kong-based Welkin Capital Management (Asia) Ltd., which was founded in 2009 and has $500 million in assets under management, according to its announcement. Ivan Chu, Welkin's chairman,...

