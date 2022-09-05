Linklaters Guides Housebuilder's £1.2B Bid For Countryside

By Dawood Fakhir (September 5, 2022, 2:33 PM BST) -- Housebuilder Vistry Group PLC said on Monday that it has inked an agreement to acquire another construction firm, Countryside Partnerships PLC, for £1.25 billion ($1.44 billion) in a cash and stock offer led by Linklaters LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP. Vistry offered to pay a combination of 60 pence cash and 0.255 of a share in the British builder for each share of Countryside. This values each share of Countryside at 249 pence, and all its share at £1.25 billion. The offer value is 9.1% more than Countryside's share price of 228 pence per share on Friday. Linklaters is representing...

