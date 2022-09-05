Top Prosecutor Urges New PM To Prioritize Economic Crime

By Richard Crump (September 5, 2022, 8:05 AM EDT) -- Tackling economic crime must be a "real and sustained priority" for the new government, Britain's top prosecutor said on Monday as Liz Truss was announced as prime minister. Max Hill QC, the Director of Public Prosecutions for England and Wales, called for a sharper focus on domestic corruption in the next iteration of Britain's anti-corruption strategy. "Progress is only possible through a long-term and concerted effort and investment from all parts of the criminal justice system, underpinned by an effective legislative framework," Hill said at a conference on economic crime in Cambridge. Hill urged the government to adopt proposals put forward by...

