Aston Martin To Raise £575M From Saudi Fund, Mercedes

By Joel Poultney (September 5, 2022, 1:21 PM BST) -- Luxury automaker Aston Martin said on Monday that it has launched a £575.8 million ($661.5 million) rights issue to raise capital to pay off its existing debt and support future projects including its electric sports car expansion. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC said it will offer 559 million new shares to shareholders at an issue price of 103 pence each — a 78.5% discount on Friday's close, the last business day before the announcement. Shares in Aston Martin, which is listed on the FTSE 250 index of the London Stock Exchange, tumbled 10.25% to 430.90 pence at lunchtime Monday, down from 480 pence at Friday's...

