Thommessen Leads Storebrand's $40M Nordic Fintech Buy

By Joel Poultney (September 5, 2022, 4:06 PM BST) -- Norwegian financial services company Storebrand Livsforsikring said on Monday that it will acquire Kron, a Nordic mobile investment app, for 400 million Norwegian kroner ($40 million) to enhance its digital saving and investment capabilities. Storebrand ASA, which is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, said Kron AS will strengthen its online services and will ultimately become its main digital platform for savings and investments in the retail market. The financial services company, which traces its origins back to 1767, focuses predominantly on life insurance and pensions savings. Kron, a subsidiary of Nordic wealth adviser Formuesforvaltning, said that more than seven billion kroner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS