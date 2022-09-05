PE-Backed German Broker Buys Rival Insurance Co.

By Dawood Fakhir (September 5, 2022, 5:13 PM BST) -- German insurance broker MRH Trowe has acquired a majority stake in rival firm afm Holding AG for an undisclosed amount, allowing it to expand geographically and strengthen its in-house talent, its private equity firm owner AnaCap Financial Partners said on Monday. MRH Trowe expects the transaction to expand its services in northern Germany and the port city of Hamburg and boost its revenue by more than €100 million ($99 million). Tassilo Arnhold, private equity partner at AnaCap, said the deal will support MRH Trowe's growth. "Afm is a leading, niche market player, and we are particularly excited to welcome them into our network...

