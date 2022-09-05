Denmark Opens Bid To Extradite British Trader Over Tax Fraud

By Joanne Faulkner (September 5, 2022, 6:46 PM BST) -- A former employee at a British hedge fund made more than 135 million Danish kroner ($18 million) from allegedly unjustified tax refunds on dividends from Denmark's Treasury, a lawyer opening a case for extradition to the Scandinavian country said Monday. Catherine Brown said as she opened Denmark's case at Westminster Magistrates' Court that Anthony Patterson is wanted in Denmark for aiding and abetting the main suspect in a multibillion-dollar dividend fraud scheme known as cum-ex. Denmark is seeking to prosecute Patterson for two offenses in connection with his time working at the Solo Group company of Sanjay Shah, the alleged mastermind of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS