Sberbank Sells Swiss Unit As Regulator Suspends Ban

By Irene Madongo (September 5, 2022, 7:21 PM BST) -- Russian lender Sberbank has sold its Swiss subsidiary to a local firm after Switzerland's markets enforcer temporarily lifted sanctions restrictions on the bank to allow the transaction. Sberbank said on Friday that m3 Groupe Holding SA has become the new majority shareholder, and the deal's originator — Stephen Lynch of Monte Valle Partners, based in Miami — has become the minority shareholder in the lender. The Swiss unit will operate under the new name, TradeXBank AG, and will continue to focus on the commodity trade finance sector, Sberbank added. The Russian lender did not disclose details of the price tag or the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS