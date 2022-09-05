Ex-SFO Boss Says Staff Cuts Would Send 'Wrong Signal'

By Richard Crump (September 5, 2022, 12:46 PM EDT) -- Britain's former top fraud investigator warned the government on Monday against slashing the Serious Fraud Office's workforce as part of wider plans to cut back the civil service. The SFO has been asked to model the impact of cuts to staff numbers of between 20% and 40% in line with government plans to slash 91,000 civil service jobs over the next three years. But David Green QC, who led the crime-fighting agency from 2012 to 2018, said such cuts would "send the wrong message" when the government is prioritizing efforts to combat economic crime in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS