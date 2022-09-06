FCA Warns Repositories Over Regulatory, Reporting Issues

By Joel Poultney (September 6, 2022, 6:16 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has urged companies that collect and maintain trading records to watch out for market risks resulting from regulatory, operational and reporting failings. The City watchdog flagged in its "Dear CEO" letter on Monday several areas of risks concerning both trade and securitization repositories. Both types of record keepers emerged after the 2008 financial crash in a bid to give regulators access to the data they need to improve transparency and assess market risk. Trade repositories centrally collect and maintain the records of over-the-counter derivatives. Securitization repositories, the first of which were registered with the U.K. in January,...

