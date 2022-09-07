A Road Map To Insurance For PFAS Claims And Suits

By Jodi Green (September 7, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — ominously described by some as forever chemicals and by others as the mother of toxic torts — are becoming common household words. PFAS are a group of long-lasting chemicals[1] that are present in everything from cookware to food packaging to firefighting foam and in the blood of 97% of Americans.[2] Exposure to high levels of PFAS can cause adverse health effects, including cancer and liver damage. So think twice before licking the coating on your Teflon pan. As state and federal standards and regulations pertaining to PFAS become more onerous, lawsuits against manufacturers arising...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS